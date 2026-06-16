Ooh la la.

French-inspired bistro Pardon My French is coming to Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood after signing a 1,000-square-foot lease at 373 Broome Street, a property owned in a joint venture between Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties and Gorjian Real Estate Group, according to broker Meridian Capital Group.

The asking rent for the ground-floor retail space was $225 per square foot. The length of the lease, which was signed at the end of April, was not disclosed.

Both the landlord and the tenant were represented by Max Freudenberger and Noam Aziz from Meridian.

“This deal is a strong signal of where the SoHo/Nolita market stands right now,” Freudenberger said in a statement. “Rents north of $200 per square foot for small-format food and beverage concepts reflect genuine operator confidence in this corridor. Pardon My French is a fantastic fit for the neighborhood, and we’re excited to see them bring their concept to Broome Street.”

Pardon My French will close its doors at 103 Avenue B on June 30 following 11 years in the space. The restaurant made the announcement earlier this month via Instagram, but posted a hopeful message about its future on its website.

“We are deeply grateful for every meal shared, every conversation held, and every moment spent together,” the eatery wrote on its website. “This is the end of one chapter. But not the end of the story. A new project is already taking shape, and we look forward to welcoming you again soon.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.