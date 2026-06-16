Aerospace company Ontic has signed a major industrial lease in Weston, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for companies like Boeing agreed to a long-term, 100,000-square-foot lease at EastGroup Properties’ 134,400-square-foot industrial complex at 1951 North Commerce Parkway, known as Weston Commerce Park, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The exact length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent for industrial space in Broward County was $20.68 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to a report from ComReal.

Christopher Metzger of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated the deal on behalf of the landlord, while Tom Viscount of Savills represented Ontic.

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Savills declined to comment.

EastGroup Properties manages and is actively developing an industrial portfolio of 65.7 million square feet with a focus on markets in Texas, Florida, California, Arizona and North Carolina, according to the firm.

Ontic’s new home at the Weston Commerce Park facility is near its existing 64,000-square-foot headquarters in Miramar, Fla., at 15701 Southwest 29th Street. Ontic opened its Miramar HQ after a $10 million investment in November 2025 to advance its abilities in providing maintenance, repair and overhaul for its clients in aviation and aerospace, according to Ontic.

The firm will move into its new industrial space in Weston in 2027 following planned improvements to the facility, including expanded power capacity, full air conditioning, and other new finishes, according to the source.

While it recently partnered with Boeing, Ontic also works with major companies such as GE Aviation, Honeywell and French defense contractor Thales. The latter company has scored major contracts with NATO since the Trump administration began withdrawing military resources from the political and military alliance.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.