Finance   ·   Refinance

JLL Real Estate Capital Provides $70M for West Village Multifamily Refi

100 Jane Street opened in 1996 and provides housing in the supply-constrained West Village submarket

By June 5, 2026 9:26 am
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JLL Capital Markets's Geoff Goldstein (top), Steven Klein (center) and Michael Shmuely, and 100 Jane Street.
JLL Capital Markets's Geoff Goldstein (top), Steven Klein (center) and Michael Shmuely, and 100 Jane Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Propertyshark

Rockrose Development has secured $70 million to refinance 100 Jane Street, a 148-unit mixed-income multifamily property in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood. 

JLL Real Estate Capital provided the debt through Freddie Mac’s Optigo lending program, as the agency will securitize the loan. The JLL Capital Markets team of Geoff Goldstein, Steven Klein and Michael Shmuely arranged the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Alterra IOS Scores $244M From Blackstone for Acquisition of 37 IOS Sites

PincusCo first reported the transaction.

JLL’s Goldstein noted that New York City’s multifamily market fundamentals are attractive to lenders because the city remains extremely supply constrained, particularly in Manhattan’s smaller downtown neighborhoods. To wit, the West Village submarket is not scheduled to see any large-scale multifamily development construction in the next five years and presently carries a 2.6 percent vacancy rate, according to JLL. 

“100 Jane is poised to benefit from continued demand in the rental market,” said Goldstein. 

Located on the corner of Jane Street and Washington Street — just steps from the Pier 51 at Hudson River Park — 100 Jane Street is a nine-story property that opened in 1996. The building features 117 market-rate units, 30 affordable units and a live-in superintendent. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

100 Jane Street, Geoff Goldstein, Freddie Mac, JLL Real Estate Capital, Rockrose Development
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