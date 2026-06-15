ESRT Picks Sevinc Yuksel as Senior VP of Design and Construction

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) has hired Sevinc Yuksel as its new senior vice president of design and construction, Commercial Observer has learned.

Yuksel brought her 20 years of experience in the industry to the real estate investment trust (REIT) in June, according to her LinkedIn page, coming off a three-year stint as head of design and construction at Rudin.

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At ESRT, Yuksel will report to Jackie Renton, chief operating officer and co-head of real estate of the REIT. Renton herself arrived at ESRT in September of last year.

In her new role, Yuksel will lead all design, construction and capital improvement activities across ESRT’s portfolio, the firm told CO. She’ll also play a critical role in new acquisitions.

Yuksel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yuksel attended high school in Istanbul, Turkey, and holds an undergraduate degree in structural engineering and a master’s degree in construction management from Columbia University, where she finished her studies in 2008.

She began her post-graduate career at Turner Construction Company, where her projects included 1271 Avenue of the Americas, Columbia University’s Northwest Science Building and JetBlue’s terminal extension at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Yuksel later joined Related Companies, where she oversaw construction activities for 50 Hudson Yards. Yuksel left Related in 2023 for Rudin.

“We greatly appreciate Sevinc’s contributions to Rudin and wish her all the best in her new role,” a Rudin spokesperson told CO in a statement.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.