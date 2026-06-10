People Moves

Cresa Hires Robert Gutman to Lead Structured Finance for Data Center Platform

By June 10, 2026 4:56 pm
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Robert Gutman Joins Cresa
Robert Gutman Joins Cresa PHOTO: Courtesy Cresa

Commercial real estate advisory firm Cresa has selected Robert Gutman as a managing principal to lead structured finance for its national data center capital markets and advisory platform, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gutman, who joins the team from multinational data center company Compass Datacenters, began the new role in Cresa’s New York office June 8, a spokesperson for the firm told CO.

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As managing principal, Gutman will be in charge of raising and deploying equity, as well as asset- and corporate-level financing and construction and long-term debt. He will also provide investor relations consulting.

“Data center development is the most capital-intensive sector of real estate. Raising capital in this vertical requires a unique, sophisticated skill set as well as deep experience and understanding of this complex industry,” Michael Morris, president of Cresa’s data center capital markets and advisory practice, said in a statement. “Rob is one of the best minds in the industry, with unmatched creativity in an ever-changing, fluid environment. We are thrilled he has joined our growing team.” 

Gutman’s data center expertise carries over from his role as senior vice president of finance capital markets and head of investor relations at Compass Datacenters. There, he secured debt and equity capital for intensive hyperscale data center development, overseeing the structuring and execution of over $10 billion in global financing transactions. 

“Cresa offered a truly unique opportunity to build a robust platform alongside Michael, one of the leading experts in the sector,” Gutman said in a statement. “I am excited to join the firm at this extraordinary stage of growth and look forward to contributing to its success.”

Gutman’s CV also includes a decade of communications infrastructure equity research coverage at Guggenheim Securities and Evercore ISI.

A spokesperson for Compass Datacenters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com

Michael Morris, People Moves, Robert Gutman, Compass Datacenters, Cresa
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