Trinity Investments and Sculptor Real Estate have closed their $835 million acquisition of an oceanfront resort along Florida’s Gulf Coast, financed with $690 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Called JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, the property includes 809 hotel rooms across three buildings on a 27-acre oceanfront site at 400 South Collier Boulevard as well as two 18-course golf courses, Hammock Bay and Rookery, about 10 miles inland in Naples.

The resort also houses 140,000 square feet of event space, 12 restaurants, a 24,000-square-foot spa, five outdoor swimming pools, four tennis courts and a fitness center. The resort’s private club includes about 700 members.

Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase originated the five-year, floating-rate loan, which will be securitized in a stand-alone CMBS offering, according to JLL, which represented the joint venture and brokered the debt.

“Luxury beachfront resorts of this caliber remain among the most sought-after assets in the hospitality sector, particularly properties like the JW Marriott Marco Island that combine scale, irreplaceable coastal positioning, championship golf amenities and recurring membership income,” Kevin Davis, CEO of JLL’s hotels and hospitality, Americas division, said in a statement.

These are “attributes that generate stable cash flows and provide insulation against market volatility while offering meaningful upside potential,” the statement added.

The seller — Barings, MassMutual’s asset manager — has owned the resort for more than four decades. In 2018, it completed a $320 million renovation, adding an adults-only tower and rebranding the resort as a JW Marriott.

The transaction marks Trinity Investment’s second major Florida hospitality acquisition in recent years. In 2023, it purchased the 1,000-room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood for $835 million. At the time, the transaction was the largest hotel deal since the pandemic hit.

Sculptor’s parent company, previously called Och-Ziff Capital Management, has over $27 billion real estate assets under management. Daniel Och founded the firm in 1994, and Rithm Capital acquired it for just under $720 million in 2019.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.