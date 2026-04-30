There are certain milestones in business that make you stop and reflect on what it truly takes to endure. Ackman-Ziff reaching its 100th year is one of those moments. A century in business is rare in any industry. In real estate capital advisory, a world defined by economic cycles, capital flows, shifts in investor sentiment, and varying trends in tenant demand, this is an extraordinary achievement that was built on trust and relationships over decades.



The story begins in 1926, when Herman and Bert Ackman founded Ackman Brothers. It continued through Larry Ackman’s arrival after Harvard Business School in 1964, through his son Bill’s early years at the firm before charting his own path in investment management, and through Simon Ziff’s partnership with Larry beginning in 1989. What emerged from those decades of collaboration is what the firm is today: a leading boutique real estate capital advisory practice operating at the intersection of complex transactions, capital and relationships.



But the numbers and the timeline tell only part of the story.



More than a business — a legacy of relationships



Listening to the people who have built and sustained Ackman-Ziff, what comes through most clearly isn’t deal volume or market position. It’s the depth of the relationships.



Over its history, the firm has advised some of the most prominent real estate families in the United States — Silverstein, Durst, Gural, Korein, Grant, Benenson, Tisch, Rose, Marx, Rudin, Tishman, Fisher, Resnick, Helmsley, Wien, Malkin and Elghanayan among others. These aren’t transactional relationships. They are partnerships forged over generations, tested through market downturns, and sustained by a consistent commitment to doing things the right way.



Simon Ziff, who has led the firm for more than three decades, describes it simply:



“Relationships, creativity, team, trust, obsession with finding money — and the Golden Rule. Each of those is imperative. We love what we do, and we believe in doing it the right way.”



On confidentiality, a value the firm treats as foundational, he adds:



“The deals we work on aren’t our deals; they belong to our clients. They decide what’s shared with the press — and when they do, we always appreciate being included.”



That kind of quiet commitment to clients, repeated over 100 years, is precisely how a firm like this endures.



Russell Schildkraut, a 28-year veteran and principal of Ackman-Ziff, points to the internal culture that makes it possible:



“The firm’s culture is grounded in teamwork, a strong internal environment, deep capital relationships, and a clear commitment to business ethics. Understanding who the client is and consistently acting in their best interest is fundamental.”

The courage to evolve



Longevity doesn’t come from standing still. It comes from knowing when to move, when to hold, and how to execute when it matters most. The current leadership team reflects a shared set of convictions built over decades.



Patrick Hanlon speaks to the firm’s capacity for reinvention:



“Ackman-Ziff has continuously evolved, from early expansion into joint venture equity to a broader national platform, including emerging sectors such as single-family rental, build-to-rent, energy, and powered land.”



Jason Krane frames the firm’s enduring value proposition with characteristic clarity:



“Capital has always been at the center of the business. It is not only about cost, but about structure, flexibility, and long-term alignment with client objectives.”



And Evan Linkner captures what separates experience from expertise:



“The firm’s role is often to navigate complexity. Transactions may appear straightforward on the surface but require experience and creativity to execute effectively.”

Investing in the next generation

One of the most meaningful expressions of the firm’s values isn’t a transaction, it’s a program. AZ Educate, Ackman-Ziff’s education and mentorship platform, has connected more than 500 undergraduate and graduate students with experienced owners, operators and capital providers. It is, in many ways, the same capability that has defined the firm for a century, bringing together the right people, ideas and capital, now extended to those beginning their careers.



That commitment to education traces directly back to Larry Ackman, who, alongside Simon Ziff, helped fund ethics coursework at New York University — an initiative that has grown into what is now recognized as the Ackman Lectures in Real Estate Leadership and Ethics. It reflects a belief the firm has held from the beginning: that long-term success in business is inseparable from ethics and responsibility.



A story still unfolding



Larry Silverstein, who has watched the firm navigate decades of market cycles alongside his own career, offered this reflection on the occasion:



“Reaching 100 years in business or in life is no small thing. (I would know as I recently celebrated my 94th birthday!) It requires imagination, hard work, and the kind of steadfast integrity that allows relationships to endure across generations. Ackman-Ziff has demonstrated all of these qualities for a century, and the real estate industry is better for it.



“I have watched this firm navigate changing markets and economic cycles with a rare blend of intelligence, innovation and humility. They listen before they speak, they think before they act, and they place their clients’ interests ahead of their own — principles that never go out of style.



“A hundred years is a milestone few companies ever see, and even fewer deserve as much as Ackman-Ziff. I congratulate them on this extraordinary achievement, and I have no doubt that they will continue to succeed for another century.”



The Durst Organization’s Douglas and Jody Durst echoed the sentiment:



“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, shaping the New York City skyline together. Our fathers worked closely with Larry Ackman and team, and we proudly worked with Simon and the next generation. Ackman-Ziff has expertly supported 33 transactions for The Durst Organization, providing invaluable guidance and financing.”



A hundred years. Four generations of clients. Countless transactions that never made the press, by design. And a team that shows up every day guided by the same principles that were set in motion a century ago.



The Ackman-Ziff story isn’t finished. It’s still being written — one relationship at a time.