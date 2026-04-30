Tom Maloney.
Industry · People's Moves
California

Tom Maloney Leaves Post at JLL, Rejoins C&W After 22 Years

By Mark Hallum
Oak Row Equities's David Weitz (left) and Erik Rutter.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Florida

Erik Rutter and David Weitz’s Oak Row Equities Has Proven a Master of Miami

By Julia Echikson