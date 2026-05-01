Jump Trading Inks 99K SF at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards

Trading firm Jump Trading has secured a new office space at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards in Manhattan, according to Colliers’ April office leasing report.

Jump Trading, founded in 1999, specializes in algorithmic and high-frequency trading across global financial markets. Its new Hudson Yards lease spans 99,305 square feet.

The deal marks Jump Trading’s 13th office location globally and doubles its New York City office footprint and headcount, according to a source close to the deal. The company’s LinkedIn page lists its other New York City office at 15 East 26th Street in NoMad, as well as 12 other offices globally.

It is unclear whether the tenant or landlord worked with outside brokerages in the deal. The length of the lease and the asking rent were also unclear, but office asking rents in Midtown South averaged $79.86 in April, according to Colliers.

Overall leasing activity in the Midtown South neighborhood increased by more than 20 percent year-over-year, hitting more than 1.6 million square feet last month. Availability declined by 2.7 percentage points annually, down to 13.1 percent.

With 2.9 million square feet of commercial space, Related’s 50 Hudson Yards ranks among New York City’s largest commercial office towers. The 58-story building has claimed a series of high-profile tenants since its 2022 opening, including BlackRock, which expanded its footprint there to more than 1.2 million square feet in October, and Meta, which currently leases space across 19 floors.

Jump Trading declined to provide details on the transaction, and a spokesperson for Related did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.