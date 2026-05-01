Two Trees Management has achieved 90 percent occupancy at The Refinery at Domino in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, following two new deals signed in late April, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Brooklyn-based real estate development firm secured a lease expansion for event space operator Skylight, which added 11,000 square feet to its existing footprint at the property. What began with a 2,600-square-foot lease in April 2024 now spans 13,600 square feet across the topmost 14th and 15th floors of the newly redeveloped 300 Kent Avenue office building, which began as a sugar refinery in the 1800s.

“The Refinery is one of the most significant buildings we’ve operated in,” Tiffany Aprile, president of Skylight, told CO in a statement. “Its historical importance, distinctive architecture and mission to be a culturally relevant and innovative space align perfectly with what we look for in a property.”

A Two Trees team made up of Alyssa Zahler, Elizabeth Bueno, Nicole Serras and Jarad Winter represented the landlord in-house. Skylight was represented in-house, as well.

The Two Trees leasing team also recently landed another 14th floor tenant at The Refinery, with Brooklyn-based job search platform Bandana. Bandana’s new 10,380-square-foot lease represents a relocation from its current nearby offices at 105 North 13th Street in Williamsburg.

“As we continue to scale and expand economic opportunity for hourly and entry-level workers nationwide, it’s fitting to bring Bandana to The Refinery,” Tim Makalinao, co-founder and CEO of Bandana, told CO in a statement. “The reimagination of this iconic building reflects our commitment to providing new pathways for upward mobility to everyday Americans.”

Bandana was represented by JLL’s Valentin Stobetsky and Whitten Morris in the negotiations, while the Two Trees team repped the landlord in-house again.

The lengths of the deals and the asking rent were unclear, but asking rents at The Refinery ranged between $58 and $80 per square foot when Skylight moved into the building in 2024.

Two Trees completed its redevelopment of the 19th century Domino Sugar refinery into a Class A office tower along Brooklyn’s waterfront in 2023. The development has since become an office hub within the borough.

Other recently signed tenants include artificial intelligence marketing firm Mega, blanket retailer Lola Blankets and creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo.

The JLL team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.