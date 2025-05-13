Digital Sports Platform Fanatics Takes 54K SF at 345 Hudson Street

Digital sports platform Fanatics is taking even more office space in Manhattan.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fanatics, which sells sports merchandise and offers opportunities for gambling, signed a lease for 54,000 square feet at 345 Hudson Street in Hudson Square, according to the company.

The 17-story building between Charlton and King streets spans roughly 800,000 square feet and is owned by Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture of Trinity Church, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines.

The deal represents a new location for Fanatics, which also has its corporate headquarters, betting and gaming headquarters, and collectibles headquarters in New York City, according to its website.

In January 2022, Fanatics moved its corporate HQ from 205 Hudson Street to more than 75,000 square feet at Meadow Partners’ 95 Morton Street in the West Village, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“Fanatics is thrilled to expand our growing presence in New York City with a new office space at 345 Hudson Street, which complements our global headquarters a few blocks away,” a spokesperson for Fanatics said in a statement.

The length of the new lease and the asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Hudson Square and the Meatpacking District averaged $86.70 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Newmark brokered the deal for the tenant, while it was unclear who represented the landlord. Spokespeople for Hines, Newmark and CBRE, which is marketing available space at 345 Hudson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

Fanatics, which has a database of more than 100 million global sports fans, also has U.S. offices in San Mateo, Calif., and Tampa, Fla., as well as offices abroad in the U.K., Japan and India, according to its website.

The sports platform will join several other tenants at 345 Hudson, including online clothing rental company Rent the Runway, radio broadcaster 1010 Wins and tech giant Google, which was looking in February to sublet its 165,000 square feet at the building.

It’s unclear whether Fanatics took part of Google’s space, but the spokesperson for Fanatics said its space “will create a great work environment for several of our teams, conducive to innovation and collaboration, as we continue to build a leading digital sports platform for fans globally.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.