Parkinson’s Wellness Foundation, a nonprofit that offers specialized support for people with Parkinson’s disease, has expanded its headquarters at Jack Resnick & Sons’ 133 East 58th Street by 2,256 square feet, bringing its total footprint at the Midtown office building to 9,000 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

The organization currently occupies part of the 15-story office building’s sixth floor and moved into the space last summer. Parkinson’s Wellness Foundation was represented in its new expansion lease by Adelaide Polsinelli and Marc Shulman of Compass, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“133 East 58th Street’s bustling Plaza District location and flexible floor plans have made it an ideal destination for medical office users, who have established a strong sense of community in the building,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “We are also pleased to accommodate the Parkinson’s Wellness Foundation’s desire for additional space, which will allow them to further enhance their programming in the building.”

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in the Plaza District in Midtown was $84.42 per square foot in April, according to the latest market research from Colliers.

Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house by Fran Delgorio and Brett Greenberg. The pair also represented the building owner in three additional deals in the building, all involving doctors.

Joshua Zimm, a reconstructive surgeon who specializes in facial plastic surgery, signed a new 3,890-square-foot lease for an office suite on the building’s third floor. The doctor will move into the space this fall, according to Jack Resnick & Sons. Zimm was represented in the deal by Paul Wexler and Josef Yadgarov from Wexler Healthcare & Commercial Properties. Wexler and Yadgarov did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, dermatologist Noah Heftler renewed his third-floor, 1,830-square-foot office at the building, as did sports medicine specialist Stuart Springer, who renewed his third-floor, 910-square-foot lease. Heftler and Springer did not work with outside brokers.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.