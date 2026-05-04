Polar Asset Management Partners, a Toronto-based investment services firm, has taken more office space at Rudin’s 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The global alternative asset manager has signed on for an additional 11 years at the Flatiron District building. The firm currently occupies a total of 9,848 square feet square feet of space across two floors, but will soon take over the building’s entire 33rd floor, where it will span 13,357 square feet, according to Rudin.

Polar Asset Management moved into 41 Madison Avenue in 2021 and will move to the 33rd floor later this year.

The tenant was represented by CBRE’s Brad Needleman, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Reavis Page Jump (RPJ), a New York City-based boutique law firm, signed a 10-year lease extension for its existing 7,719-square-foot office space on a portion of the building’s 41st floor, Rudin said. RPJ has been a tenant in the building since 2005. The law firm was represented by Savills’ Jeffrey Peck, Daniel Horowitz and Skyler Celotto, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rudin declined to comment on the asking rent for both deals. However, the average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $79.86 per square foot in April, according to the latest data from Colliers.

Robert Steinman, senior vice president of Rudin, represented building ownership in-house in both deals.

“These commitments further cement 41 Madison as a prime destination for top-tier companies,” Steinman said in a statement. “As long-term stewards of a Class A portfolio of New York City office properties, Rudin takes great pride in our ability to cultivate enduring partnerships with our tenants. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Polar Asset Management and RPJ for years to come.”

Other tenants of 41 Madison Avenue include investment bank BrightTower, appliance company SharkNinja, and construction firm Urban Atelier.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.