An investment banking and advisory services firm is relocating from its current offices at 110 East 25th Street just one block northwest in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

BrightTower specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and debt capital markets. The company is moving its headquarters to Rudin’s 41 Madison Avenue after signing a 13,857-square-foot lease for the entire 32nd floor of the 42-story building overlooking Madison Square Park, according to the landlord.

The investment bank will relocate during the second quarter of this year.

Rudin did not immediately disclose the asking rent for the Flatiron District building or the length of the lease, but the average office asking rent in Midtown South in February was $84.91 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“BrightTower’s decision to establish their global headquarters at 41 Madison speaks to the continued strength of our ownership and the vitality of the Midtown South market,” Robert Steinman, who represented Rudin in-house in the deal, said in a statement. “Delivering exemplary workspaces in Manhattan’s most dynamic and accessible neighborhoods has always been core to our business, and it’s what continues to attract a roster of top-tier companies.”

Neil King and Alexander Golod of CBRE, who handled negotiations on behalf of the tenant, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 26th Street include product design and technology company SharkNinja, which signed a lease for 14,296 square feet in January 2025, and construction firm Urban Atelier Group, which took 25,268 square feet in November 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.