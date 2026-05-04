HDR Engineering Relocates to 75K SF at Feil’s 7 Penn Plaza

Engineering firm HDR has signed a new 74,500-square-foot lease at the Feil Organization’s 7 Penn Plaza in Midtown, the landlord announced Monday.

HDR, which calls itself the largest employee-owned architecture and engineering firm in the U.S., will relocate one of its flagship offices to 7 Penn Plaza — also known as 370 Seventh Avenue — from 500 Seventh Avenue six blocks away. It is unclear when the move will take place, but once HDR moves into the 18-story office building, it will occupy space on the 15th, 16th and 17th floors.

“The move of one of our flagship offices to 7 Penn Plaza marks an exciting step forward for our firm, reinforcing our commitment to an exceptional employee experience in a premier New York building,” Jane Charalambous, the New York and New Jersey area manager for HDR, said in a statement. “The Feil Organization delivered the location, layout and amenities needed to support collaboration and enhance how our teams operate.”

Feil did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, saying only that it is a “long-term” agreement. However, the asking rent was $70 per square foot, according to the New York Post, which first reported the deal.

Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener and Kyle Young, while JLL represented the tenant. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re excited to welcome HDR to 7 Penn Plaza,” Wiener, head of commercial leasing at Feil, said in a statement. “Across the portfolio, we’ve generated strong momentum as we continue to attract national organizations seeking full-floor opportunities in well-located, transit-oriented buildings.”

7 Penn Plaza is a 357,000-square-foot office tower adjacent to Madison Square Garden and the Paramount Theater. Feil is currently renovating a 14,000-square-foot rooftop amenity space for tenants of the building.

Other tenants at 7 Penn Plaza include accounting firm Gruber Palumberi Raffaele Fried and security guard services provider Mulligan Security.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.