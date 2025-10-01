BlackRock Expands 50 Hudson Yards HQ by Another 194K SF

BlackRock has expanded its New York City headquarters to more than 1.2 million square feet.

The asset management company has subleased an additional 193,573 square feet at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards, according to a third-quarter office report from Savills.

The sublandlord was Meta, which announced it was looking to cut about 250,000 square feet from its 1.2 million-square-foot office footprint at the Hudson Yards tower in December 2022.

The expansion comes after BlackRock added more than 50,000 square feet to its headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards in July 2024, which brought its total footprint at the property to roughly 1.05 million square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Now, following the latest expansion, BlackRock will boast roughly 1.24 million square feet of office space across more than 15 floors at the 77-story tower.

The terms of the deal were unclear, but when 50 Hudson Yards opened in 2022, asking rents ranged between $175 and $240 per square foot. During the second quarter of this year, office rents in Hudson Yards averaged $153.52 per square foot, according to a report from Avison Young.

JLL‘s Peter Riguardi, Matthew Astrachan, Joseph Messina and Hannah Bernstein brokered the deal. BlackRock declined to comment, while spokespeople for Related and JLL — which has represented BlackRock in past deals — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BlackRock signed its original lease at 50 Hudson Yards in 2016 for 20 years, with an initial commitment to occupy 850,000 square feet at the property, as CO previously reported.

The asset management company has now far exceeded that commitment, joining the ranks of several high-profile tenants at the 2.9 million-square-foot office building.

Those tenants include Meta, which leases space across 19 floors of the tower, and Truist Financial, which signed a deal for 100,000 square feet at the property in September 2022.

