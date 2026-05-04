Italian restaurant L’Artusi is headed to Midtown.

The popular small plates purveyor has taken up a 6,000-square-foot lease at Rockefeller Group’s 1271 Avenue of the Americas between West 50th and 51st streets, the New York Post reported.

L’Artusi, named for the 19th century cookbook author Pellegrino Artuso, opened in 2008. It currently serves 110 seats at its 228 West 10th Street location in the West Village.

Its new Midtown site will replace a former location of Ted’s Montana Grill. The American chain, founded in 2002 by Cable News Network founder Ted Turner, shut down operations at the 48-story skyscraper in April after 20 years.

The location’s asking rent is unclear, but retail rents along the nearby Fifth Avenue retail corridor between 42nd and 49th streets averaged $575 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to CBRE data.

CBRE’s Jordan Kaplan negotiated on behalf of L’Artusi in the transaction. The landlord was represented in-house by Marisa Gadlin, alongside CBRE’s Eric Gelber.

“We are excited to bring such a legendary restaurant to the building,” Gelber said in a statement. “L'Artusi perfectly complements the dining program we have built at 1271 Avenue of the Americas.”

Other notable dining hot spots at 1271 Avenue of the Americas include Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio, Mexican steakhouse Cuerno and steakhouse chain the Capital Grille.

“L’Artusi’s expansion into Midtown marks a natural evolution for one of downtown’s most beloved and iconic restaurants,” Kaplan said. “1271 Avenue of the Americas is the ideal location, perfectly positioning L’Artusi amongst some of Manhattan’s best and highest-grossing restaurants.”

L’Artus and Rockefeller Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.