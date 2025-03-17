Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Accounting Firm Gruber Palumberi Raffaele Fried Renews 8K-SF Lease at 7 Penn Plaza

By March 17, 2025 12:50 pm
reprints
Andrew Wiener, head of commercial office leasing at The Feil Organization, and 7 Penn Plaza.
Andrew Wiener, head of commercial office leasing at The Feil Organization, and 7 Penn Plaza. PHOTOS: Courtesy the Feil Organization

Public accounting firm Gruber Palumberi Raffaele Fried has renewed its 8,383-square-foot lease at 7 Penn Plaza for eight years, landlord The Feil Organization announced. 

The firm moved into the Midtown Manhattan office space at 370 Seventh Avenue in 2010. The asking rent was $65 per square foot. 

SEE ALSO: Art Investment Company Masterworks Subleases 37K SF at One WTC

“Our 15-year tenancy at 7 Penn Plaza has been built on trust and mutual respect with The Feil Organization,” Bart Raffaele, managing partner of Gruber Palumberi Raffaele Fried, said in a statement announcing the renewal. “We’re excited to extend our lease for another eight years, as the building’s location and Feil’s ongoing support make it the ideal environment for our firm’s continued success.”

The accounting firm was represented by David Kahane of DAK Commercial Realty. Kahane did not respond to a request for comment. Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Kyle Young and Henry Korzec.

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Gruber Palumberi Raffaele Fried at 7 Penn Plaza,” Wiener said in the statement. “We are committed to providing our tenants the ideal space to foster growth and collaboration.”

Other tenants at 7 Penn Plaza include mergers and acquisitions consulting firm MacKenzie Partners, engineering consultant KC Engineering and Land Surveying, and entertainment payroll company Cast & Crew

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

370 Seventh Avenue, 7 Penn Plaza
