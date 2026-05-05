Sandwich Shop, Pizzeria to Open at 63-67 Wall Street

Pizza or a sandwich? How will folks in the Financial District ever choose?

Sandwich shop Counter Service, a fast-casual chain founded by Chipotle creator Steve Ells and Peloton co-founder Tom Cortese, has signed a 1,156-square-foot lease at the base of 63-67 Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Relaunched in 2025, Counter Service is known for its house-roasted meats and scratch-made sauces. The brand signed on for 10 years at what will be its sixth Manhattan location. Other Counter Service locations can be found in NoHo, Times Square and along 14th Street.

Additionally, Upside Pizza, a by-the-slice pizza restaurant known for its 72-hour naturally fermented sourdough crust and house-made mozzarella cheese, has also signed on for 10 years at 63-67 Wall Street. The pizza shop signed a deal for 825 square feet.

The asking rents were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in Lower Manhattan was $224 per square foot during the first quarter of 2026, according to CBRE data.

The landlord of the 37-story residential building at 63-67 Wall Street is a joint venture between Rockpoint and Brooksville Company. The property was previously two historic office towers, which were converted into more than 400 luxury apartments by Metro Loft Management around 2004.

Building ownership was represented in the deal by Brandon Berger and Zach Nathan of KSR, while Counter Service was represented by Mitch Heifetz, Evan Roteman and Ariel Schuster from Newmark. Upside Pizza was represented by Jack Khaski and Albert Manopla of KSR. The tenant brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The Financial District is experiencing a renaissance, driven by the wave of residential conversions transforming the neighborhood and the continued strength of its office population,” Berger told Commercial Observer. “The building already boasts some of the best fast-casual operators in the city, and adding Counter Service and Upside Pizza only reinforces 63 Wall Street’s position as a premier dining destination in Lower Manhattan.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.