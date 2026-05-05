Prime Finance Refis Colorado Multifamily Property With $68M Loan

A joint venture between BMC Investments and Rockpoint has secured a $68.3 million loan to refinance a multifamily community in suburban Denver, Commercial Observer has learned.

Prime Finance provided the three-year, floating-rate bridge loan for the sponsorship’s 330-unit Madison at Copperleaf property in Aurora, Colo., that debuted last year. The development is part of a 2,300-unit master-planned community.

Walker & Dunlop arranged the transaction with a capital markets institutional advisory team of Dustin Stolly, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno, Christopher de Raet and Jason Schwartzberg along with Justin Nelson and PJ Feichtmeier of W&D’s capital markets real estate finance group.

“Madison at Copperleaf is well positioned within a high-growth corridor supported by strong employment drivers and quality school districts,” Stolly, senior managing director of capital markets in the institutional advisory practice at W&D, said in a statement.

W&D noted that the multifamily complex benefits from its location within the Cherry Creek School District along with proximity to major employers including the Denver Tech Center, Buckley Space Force Base, Denver International Airport and the Fitzsimons Medical Campus.

Located at 22500 E Radcliff Circle 21 miles southeast of Downtown Denver, Madison at Copperleaf features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, coworking space, a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness center, a yoga studio, a sauna, a children’s playroom, a dog park, a pet spa and electric vehicle charging stations.

A spokesperson for BMC Investments said is more than 40 percent leased.

Prime Finance also supplied a $71 million construction loan for BMC and Rockpoint last month to refinance the Fillmore at Copperleaf in Aurora, an adjacent single-family rental and townhome community, CO previously reported.

Representatives for Prime Finance did not immediately return a request for comment. Rockpoint declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.