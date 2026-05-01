New York-based real estate developer Bawabeh Holdings has filed a rezoning application for a nine-building housing development in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Bawabeh’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) application seeks clearance to build 972 units on a development site along East 98th Street and Rockaway Parkway totaling 1.2 million square feet, according to the city’s zoning application portal.

The application was filed in two documents, one for a small portion of the plan with only three buildings.

Bawabeh could not be reached for comment.

To build the 14- to 15-story residential structures, Bawabeh Holdings will need city officials to change the zoning designation from one allowing auto shops and industrial operations to one allowing residential developments.

Between 194 and 292 of Bawabeh’s planned total 972 units, according to PincusCo, are required to be affordable housing, as per the city’s mandatory inclusionary housing law.

If approved, the East Flatbush project would be completed in two 45-month phases, with a completion date expected in 2035, PincusCo reported.

Developers continue to file ULURP applications with the New York City government despite new procedures for housing approval being launched in the beginning of 2025.

The November election saw voters adopt reforms that bypass City Council approval and require only an OK from the New York City Department of City Planning and the New York City Planning Commission.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.