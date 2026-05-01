Brookfield Properties’ One Liberty Plaza signed Manhattan’s largest office lease in April, according to the latest office market snapshot from Colliers.

Law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, commonly known as Cleary Gottlieb, took 475,000 square feet of space at the 54-story Financial District office building, where it has been a tenant since 1990, according to Colliers’ office report.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. However, the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $62.21 per square foot in April, according to Colliers.

“We are pleased to recommit to our office in downtown Manhattan, with a new space in One Liberty Plaza,” a spokesperson for Cleary Gottlieb told Commercial Observer. “In the coming years, we will be moving to higher, completely redesigned floors which will accommodate our growth and provide a welcoming environment for Cleary lawyers, professional staff and clients. We’re excited to be creating a 21st century workplace within this historic location.”

The deal seems to represent a relocation within the building for the law firm. It’s unclear how much space Cleary Gottlieb previously occupied at the property.

Brookfield’s Mikael Nahmias, Daniel Roberts and David Caperna are listed as the in-house brokers for One Liberty Plaza on its website. Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear who brokered the deal for the tenant.

One Liberty Plaza was built in 1972 and is 54 stories tall, and located near the World Trade Center. Other tenants in the building include law firm Chaves & Perlowitz and media company Business Insider.

News of Cleary Gottlieb’s deal comes as Manhattan’s office leasing activity reached 3.61 million square feet in April, surpassing the 10-year monthly average of 2.78 million square feet, according to Colliers’ report.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.