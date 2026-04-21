United Atlantic Capital Expands to 10K SF at RFR’s 475 Fifth Avenue

United Atlantic Capital, a New York City-based financial services company, is staying put at RFR Holding’s Midtown office building at 475 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

United Atlantic signed a nine-year renewal for its existing space and doubled its footprint to 10,107 square feet at the 24-story office building, according to the landlord. The financial services firm has been a tenant at the property since 2023.

United Atlantic will now occupy a full floor at 475 Fifth Avenue, which sits on the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 41st Street facing the New York Public Library’s main branch. No broker for the tenant was disclosed, but the asking rent was $98 per square foot. The company did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment.

The renewal and expansion is one of four new deals — two new leases and two renewals — totaling 26,581 square feet at the 275,000-square-foot office tower. The deals bring the property to 92 percent occupied, RFR said.

Investment services firm Harkness Capital Partners, which has been subleasing 4,000 square feet of space at 475 Fifth Avenue since 2018, will also double its footprint in the building, having signed on for an 8,013-square-foot lease. Newmark’s Brent Ozarowski and Kevin Sullivan represented the tenant in this deal. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, popular plush toy brand Jellycat, which is based in Minneapolis, has signed a new five-year lease spanning 4,319 square feet at 475 Fifth Avenue, while software developer Eoch Software inked a 4,142-square-foot deal spanning an entire floor in the building.

Daniel Lolai and Eric Siegel of LSL Advisors represented Jellycat, while Michael Thomas and Aidan Campbell from Colliers represented Eoch Software. The brokers from Colliers and LSL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RFR disclosed the asking rent for only the United Atlantic Capital deal. The other deals range in asking rent between $95 and $115 per square foot. RFR was represented in-house by AJ Camhi, Paul Milunec and Rob Weller on all four deals.

“The stunning prebuilt suites at 475 Fifth have proven to be incredibly popular,” Camhi said in a statement. “Most of these suites, including three of these recent commitments, have been snapped up even before completion, leaving only two prebuilt options, one with an expansive private terrace, remaining. The prebuilt program is really paying dividends, and we’re always excited to welcome new firms to the building while accommodating changing space needs for existing tenants.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.