Sportfive, a marketing agency that focuses on creating campaigns for athletes and sports leagues, has signed a long-term lease for 18,038 square feet at RFR Holding’s 477 Madison Avenue, the landlord announced Monday.

The firm, which is based in Hamburg, Germany, leased a prebuilt, full-floor suite at the office tower on the corner of East 51st Street and Madison Avenue, just opposite St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The exact length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but asking rents at the building range between $92 and $115 per square foot, according to RFR.

Sportfive will operate its U.S. headquarters out of 477 Madison Avenue. The firm’s website lists its current address as 488 Madison Avenue, just a three-minute walk from its future home. It is unclear when Sportfive will relocate, but the company currently occupies around the same square footage at 488 Madison as it will when it relocates across the street.

RFR was represented in-house in the deal by AJ Camhi, Paul Milunec and Rob Weller, as well as by Arkady Smolyansky and Alex D’Amario from CBRE.

“We are excited to welcome another high-caliber tenant to 477 Madison and see Sportfive commit to an outstanding space in a prime location,” Camhi said in a statement. “RFR’s investment in 477 Madison, including a high-end prebuilt program, has elevated the building with a curated package of timeless design and refined functionality and is representative of the exceptional quality that prominent firms demand.”

Sportfive was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Peter Van Duyne and Alex Lachmund, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

477 Madison Avenue is a 325,000-square-foot, 24-story office property that was built in 1953. Since acquiring the property in 2019, RFR has repositioned the asset, redesigning the amenity offerings and lobby space, as well as adding new windows to maximize natural light.

Other tenants at 477 Madison include retail-focused real estate firm Retail by MONA, wealth management firm NewEdge Wealth and financial services firm Treville Capital Group.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.