Treville Capital Leases 18K SF at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue

Treville Capital Group is relocating to a Midtown building owned by Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’s RFR Holding, Commercial Observer has learned.

The financial services firm signed a 10-year deal to relocate from 437 Madison Avenue to 18,412 square feet two blocks away at 477 Madison Avenue, according to the landlord. RFR said investment management firm Fiera Capital inked a 10-year, full-floor lease in the building as well.

RFR declined to provide the asking rent, but a source with knowledge of the deal said asking rent is between $85 and $105 per square foot.

The landlord also declined to provide the square footage for Fiera, but average floor plates in the building range between 5,000 and 18,000 square feet.

“There is a pronounced shortage of quality office along the Park Avenue corridor, and we are seeing incredible interest from high-caliber tenants who demand an elevated workspace while seeking proximity to Park Avenue and Grand Central [Terminal],” RFR’s AJ Camhi said in a statement. “These newest tenants were seeking very high-end workplace experiences, and we were able to show them a stunning example of what a prebuilt space at this building could look like thanks to the 10th-floor buildout we created with Fogarty Finger.”

Arkady Smolyansky and Alexander D’Amario of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of the landlord while ​​Peter Michailidis of JLL (JLL) handled the deal for Treville and Neil Goldmacher and C.J. Heitner of Newmark (NMRK) represented Fiera.

CBRE and JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants in the building between East 51st and East 52nd streets include commercial real estate brokerage Retail by MONA, which signed a deal for 6,500 square feet in early 2023, and private asset management firm Ariel Alternatives, which took 14,114 square feet in late 2021.

