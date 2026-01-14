Leases   ·   Office Leases

Retail by MONA Almost Doubles Office Footprint at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue

By January 14, 2026 1:22 pm
reprints
Brandon Singer, CEO of Retail by MONA, and 477 Madison Avenue.
Brandon Singer, CEO of Retail by MONA, and 477 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Retail by MONA; Commercial Observer file

Brandon Singer’s Retail by MONA is expanding its office footprint on Madison Avenue just two months after getting a major funding boost from RFR Holding, Commercial Observer has learned.

Retail by MONA signed an expansion deal with Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’s RFR to grow from 6,000 square feet to 11,000 square feet at 477 Madison Avenue, according to the real estate brokerage.

SEE ALSO: Cochran Law Firm Inks 14K-SF Lease at 17 State Street

RFR did not immediately provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but asking rent in the building ranged between $88 and $115 per square foot as recently as September 2025.

“This new space is a meaningful milestone for our firm,” Singer, founder & CEO of Retail by MONA, said in a statement. “We’ve grown significantly over the past five years, attracting top talent, and fostering collaboration to better serve our clients.”

It’s unclear whether both sides of the deal were negotiated in-house or if outside brokers were involved.

Singer told CO back in November that Retail by MONA — the acronym stands for “Making Of a New Age” — would expand beyond city limits and grow from a headcount of about 30 people to somewhere between 150 and 200 brokers thanks to an infusion of funds from RFR.

Retail by MONA originally signed for the space in January 2023, when it finalized plans to relocate from 2,000 square feet at 530 Park Avenue to RFR’s building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 51st Street.

Other recent signings in the 24-story office tower include Connecticut-based wealth management firm NewEdge Wealth, which took 18,038 square feet in September, and British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt, which leased ​​3,800 square feet in June 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

477 Madison Avenue, Aby Rosen, Brandon Singer, Michael Fuchs, Retail by MONA, RFR Holding
RFR's AJ Camhi and 17 State Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Cochran Law Firm Inks 14K-SF Lease at 17 State Street

By Amanda Schiavo
Empire State Realty Trust's Thomas Durels and 111 West 33rd Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Data Firm Penta Group Signs 11K-SF Lease at 111 West 33rd Street

By Mark Hallum
Meridian Capital Group's Noam Aziz (top) and Aaron Harounian (bottom), and a row of washing machines in a laundromat.
Retail · Leases
New York City

LaundryBee Inks 10K-SF Lease at 115-53 Sutphin Boulevard, Queens

By Amanda Schiavo