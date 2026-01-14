Brandon Singer’s Retail by MONA is expanding its office footprint on Madison Avenue just two months after getting a major funding boost from RFR Holding, Commercial Observer has learned.

Retail by MONA signed an expansion deal with Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’s RFR to grow from 6,000 square feet to 11,000 square feet at 477 Madison Avenue, according to the real estate brokerage.

RFR did not immediately provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but asking rent in the building ranged between $88 and $115 per square foot as recently as September 2025.

“This new space is a meaningful milestone for our firm,” Singer, founder & CEO of Retail by MONA, said in a statement. “We’ve grown significantly over the past five years, attracting top talent, and fostering collaboration to better serve our clients.”

It’s unclear whether both sides of the deal were negotiated in-house or if outside brokers were involved.

Singer told CO back in November that Retail by MONA — the acronym stands for “Making Of a New Age” — would expand beyond city limits and grow from a headcount of about 30 people to somewhere between 150 and 200 brokers thanks to an infusion of funds from RFR.

Retail by MONA originally signed for the space in January 2023, when it finalized plans to relocate from 2,000 square feet at 530 Park Avenue to RFR’s building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 51st Street.

Other recent signings in the 24-story office tower include Connecticut-based wealth management firm NewEdge Wealth, which took 18,038 square feet in September, and British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt, which leased ​​3,800 square feet in June 2025.

