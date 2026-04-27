One of the most popular and celebrity-favored hospitality groups in Los Angeles is expanding again with three new locations in Southern California — including one in West Hollywood, where the company first made its name.

The H.wood Group — the firm behind the celebrity hot spot restaurants Delilah and The Nice Guy in L.A. — announced plans to open Little Luck, a Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood; Montana’s, a speakeasy-inspired lounge and restaurant in L.A.’s Brentwood; and The Nice Guy Newport Beach, which will be H.wood’s first location in Orange County. All three are currently under development.

The L.A.-based company said the expansion reflects its evolution from nightlife into a multi-market hospitality portfolio, and its commitment to its home market.

“Los Angeles is home for The H.wood Group, and this next phase will continue our strong legacy of creating venues that blend dining, entertainment and top-tier design,” co-founder John Terzian said in a statement.

Little Luck will replace the former Bootsy Bellows nightclub space at 9229 West Sunset Boulevard and is expected to open this summer. Montana’s is set to open in early 2027 at 11920 San Vicente Boulevard, and The Nice Guy will open the same year at 2607 West Coast Highway on Newport Beach’s waterfront. The H.wood Group did not disclose terms of the leases.

“We put a lot of thought into these three new locations and wanted to create them in L.A. neighborhoods where locals were looking for elevated dining concepts,” co-founder Brian Toll said in a statement.

H.wood is also behind other L.A. restaurants and clubs such as Harriet’s, Poppy and Keys. The three new locations in Southern California build on the company’s growth the past few years, which includes opening Delilah Dallas earlier this year and the recent announcement of Lady Delilah, the brand’s first move in New York City. The group also has locations or plans to open in Las Vegas, Miami and Nashville.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.