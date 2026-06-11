Stephen Palmese and Jody Kriss are partnering in Jersey City.

Palmese’s Integritas Capital and Kriss’ Kriss Capital are providing $220 million in construction financing to build Imperial Tower, a 56-story mixed-use residential and hospitality development in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City, Commercial Observer can first report.

The two firms provided the financing to developers Kuldeep Kumar and Mohan Myneni who will work with Noble Construction and MVMK Architecture to build the planned 827,867-square-foot mixed-use development that will include both market-rate and affordable residences, as well as a Marriott-branded hotel.

“We look forward to advancing a project that expands housing opportunities and contributes to the neighborhood’s long-term growth,” said Kumar in a statement.

Palmese told Commercial Observer that the construction is currently paused at eight stories by design, as Kumar and Myneni had pursued a significant upzoning during construction, turning what was supposed to be a midsize project into what will end up being one of the tallest and largest buildings in Jersey City.

He noted that after the zoning was approved, the developers needed to secure structural reinforcements of the property to support the new height, doubling the size of the building columns from 18 inches to 36 inches.

Palmese also noted that Imperial Tower is uniquely suited to address the Jersey City submarket’s need for both housing and hospitality assets, while also being “a premier transit-oriented location.” The building sits next to the Journal Square PATH station, providing direct access into Lower Manhattan and Midtown Manhattan.

“We’re trying to provide financing to independent sponsors with institutional-quality assets,” said Palmese. “Closing it says a lot about that submarket because it’s continuing to grow, and hopefully it says a fair amount about our capabilities and expertise in construction.”

Located at 2966 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood, Imperial Tower will deliver 485 market-rate residential units, 57 residential units designated as affordable, roughly 34,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, and a 154-key on-site hotel.

By both physical size and investment cost, Imperial Tower is one of the largest ground-up developments now underway in the Jersey City submarket.

“Journal Square continues to experience strong population growth and investment activity, and we are pleased to provide financing for a project that will expand housing supply, introduce new hospitality accommodations and contribute to the neighborhood’s continued evolution,” said Kriss, founder of Kriss Capital, in a statement.

On-site amenities will include a rooftop infinity pool, a fitness center, several coworking lounges, a theater room, a library, a children’s playroom and different facilities dedicated to residents’ pets.

The project is expected to be complete in 2028.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.