Leases   ·   Office Leases

Recruiting Firm Zeal Talent Ventures Takes 9K SF at 419 Lafayette Street

By June 11, 2026 2:27 pm
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Adam Spector and 419 Lafayette Street.
Adam Spector and 419 Lafayette Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Courtesy Current Real Estate Advisors

A recruiting firm has expanded to a new office in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood.

Zeal Talent Ventures, which specializes in connecting new companies with talent and strategic investments, has signed a five-year lease for 9,250 square feet on the fourth floor of 419 Lafayette Street, according to tenant broker Newmark. Asking rent was $66 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Forget Tech — Law Firms Are Driving Manhattan Office Leasing

The eight-story office and retail building near Astor Place is owned by local developer and designer Albert Malekan, who acquired the property in June 2024 for an undisclosed amount, according to property records.

Newmark’s Adam Spector brokered the deal for the tenant, while Bridge Advisory Group’s Alex Putzer and Joshua Malekan represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Bridge Advisory Group and Zeal Ventures did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal represents a relocation for Zeal Talent Ventures, which previously had a smaller office address about half a mile south at 270 Lafayette Street.

The firm was founded in 2020 and uses data to help shape hiring strategies for emerging businesses, according to its website.

Zeal Talent Ventures will join several other office tenants at 419 Lafayette Street, including artist and media technology company Creatd and venture capital firm M13, which signed a deal to move to 10,000 square feet on the sixth floor of the property in March 2024.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

270 Lafayette Street, 419 Lafayette Street, Adam Spector, Albert Malekan, Alex Putzer, Joshua Malekan, Bridge Advisory Group, Newmark, Zeal Talent Ventures
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