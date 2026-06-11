Tech Firm Bluebook Cities Signs 6K-SF Lease at 412 Broadway

A real estate-focused technology firm is leasing space in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Bluebook Cities, which was co-founded in 2021 by Dryden Brown and Charlie Callinan and helps cities build self-governed communities, signed a 6,300-square-foot lease at Joe Betesh’s 412 Broadway, according to landlord broker Okada & Company.

SEE ALSO: AI Agent Platform Parloa Quickly Snaps Up More Office Space at 1245 Broadway

Asking rent for Bluebook’s new space on the entire top floor of the five-story building was $50 per square foot, according to Okada & Company’s Christopher Okada.

“We’ve seen a 200 percent increase year-over-year in artificial intelligence and AI-adjacent technology companies over the last 12 months,” Okada told Commercial Observer. “Tribeca has seen a huge surge in demand for tech companies.”

Okada added that Bluebook has already been backed by investors such as Bill Ackman’s Howard Hughes Holdings.

Okada represented the landlord alongside Okada & Company’s Ken Lerner and Michael Degenstein, while Peter Wloch and John Broderic from Loch Real Estate negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Loch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear when Bluebook will move into its new Tribeca space, but its goal is to develop a platform that will connect communities to resources to build cities around their wants and needs.

Bluebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Class C office building at 412 Broadway, constructed in 1920, sits midblock just below Canal Street. It spans 32,740 square feet and lists vacancies on the third and fourth floors, according to LoopNet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.