The hospitality group behind a series of Roaring `20s-themed dinner and drinks spots has leased approximately 10,000 square feet in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

Global restaurant and nightlife group the H.wood Group inked a 15-year deal for the new space at 351 West 14th Street, which will soon be home to its Lady Delilah supper club. The deal marks the first New York location for Delilah, a concept that has expanded to Las Vegas, Miami and Dallas since its launch in 2016 in Los Angeles.

Chris DeCrosta of GoodSpace represented the landlord, Tavros Holdings. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jason Greenstone also brokered the deal, but Commercial Observer could not immediately confirm his role in the transaction.

The roughly 10,000 square feet that will be home to Lady Delilah includes a 9,000-square-foot lower level that will host the main dining room, several private dining rooms, a kitchen, and a stage for its nightly live performances featuring musicians and dancers.

Founded in 2008 by John Terzian and Brian Toll, H.wood Group is known for its high-end nightlife and restaurant venues, including popular L.A. restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy.

The launch of Lady Delilah in New York City marks the 10-year anniversary of the brand and an evolution in the concept, the group said. The venue will pay special homage to New York’s 1930s Art Deco era with its secluded, subterranean layout and vintage touches.

The location is expected to open in fall of this year – no password needed.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.