Artificial intelligence customer service provider Parloa is expanding its Midtown offices after only six months in the building.

The company will grow from its initial size of 14,731 square feet to 23,031 square feet at 1245 Broadway, a new development owned by GDS Development Management (GDSNY) and Corem Property Group, according to an announcement from the landlords and a post on Traded.

Parloa signed its original lease at the building in December and has now expanded by 8,300 square feet to a total of 23,031 square feet under a new five-year lease.

Asking rent for the space was $125 per square foot, an increase from the $92 per square foot the space in the building was listed for at the end of 2025.

Michael Kirchmann, CEO of GDSNY, handled negotiations in-house on behalf of the landlord, while Eric Siegel, Daniel Lolai and Chery Anavian of LSL Advisors represented the tenant.

Kirchman and LSL Advisors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Corem announced last week that 1245 Broadway is now fully leased following Parloa’s expansion.

“It confirms the strength of the location, the quality of the product, and the demand for modern, sustainable office environments,” Sebastian Schlasberg, CEO of property operations at Corem, said in a statement.

Other tenants in the building include JKS Restaurants, the hospitality firm behind Michelin-starred eateries Gymkhana and Kitchen Table, which signed a lease for 7,900 square feet on the ground floor and lower level in April 2024.

While the name or concept of the restaurant was not released at the time, the restaurant operator has since opened Indian eatery Ambassadors Clubhouse in the location.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.