Clear Investment Group Secures $50M Refi for D.C. Multifamily Complex

Chicago-based private real estate investment firm Clear Investment Group has secured a $50 million loan to refinance a multifamily property in southeast Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

Clear acquired Langston Views, a 671-unit complex at 2300 Marion Barry Avenue Southeast, from a foreclosure auction in December 2024. It has since undertaken a repositioning strategy of renovations, operational upgrades and a full rebrand from the complex’s previous name of Marbury Plaza.

NewBridge Lending, a newly established private credit firm, supplied the recent loan through a new bridge-to-agency program. Meridian Capital Group, which arranged the financing, partnered with NewBridge to design the program, which offers loans up to 30 months in duration.

Meridian’s Zev Karpel, David Shahar, Gershon Friedman, Yehuda Rubelow and Carole Geffen arranged the deal. Karpel, executive vice president and head of agency and proprietary lending, oversees originations from NewBridge Capital, a proprietary lending platform.

“Clear Investment Group has taken a deeply engaged approach to transforming the asset, and NewBridge recognized that vision from day one,” Karpel said in a statement. “Their willingness to underwrite beyond the asset’s current profile and align with the long-term business plan was instrumental in bringing the transaction to a successful close.”

Langston Views consists of two 12-story residential towers and multiple garden-style buildings constructed in 1966. The apartments are roughly 85 percent occupied and are being “aggressively leased up,” according to Meridian.

“This refinancing validates the progress we’ve made and positions us to continue delivering on our vision for a best-in-class workforce housing community,” Amy Rubenstein, CEO of Clear, said in a statement.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.