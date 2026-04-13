Brookfield Sells Broward County Warehouses for $78M

Brookfield Properties sold an industrial campus in Broward County, Fla., for $77.6 million, more than double what the investment giant paid seven years ago, property records show.

Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company purchased Deerfield Corporate Park, a four-building property in Deerfield Beach at 674 and 772 South Military Trail, just west of Interstate 95. The campus, which was built in 1984 on a 14.7-acre site, totals 247,079 square feet.

The sale equates to about $314 a square foot. Chicago-based Walton Street Capital supplied a $52.3 million acquisition loan.

Brookfield Properties, one of the largest real estate investors in the world, purchased the asset for $36.3 million in 2019. The appreciation likely reflects the rise of e-commerce and the population growth of the region since the pandemic.

Lincoln Property Company’s industrial portfolio, including those it manages, spans more than 8 million square feet. Last year, it purchased a 226,392-square-foot distribution center in Weston, partially occupied by confectionery giant Mondelēz International, for $44 million in partnership with Walton Street Capital.

The transaction follows a slew of sizable industrial sales in South Florida. Earlier this month, Kurv Industrial, formerly called Bridge Industrial, bought a mostly new distribution center in nearby Pompano Beach for $220 million. Last month, Blackstone bought a 623,256-square-foot warehouse campus, also in Pompano Beach, for $163 million, more than twice what it last sold for 10 years ago.

Representatives for Brookfield Properties and Lincoln Property Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.