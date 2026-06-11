Related, ADIA, Mack Shopping Columbus Circle Retail for $450M

Fancy some retail therapy? You’ll need a pretty penny for this particular purchase.

Related Companies, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mack Real Estate are marketing the Shops at Columbus Circle and considering both an outright sale of the trophy property or a new equity investment into it, sources said.

Newmark’s Adam Spies, Doug Harmon, Josh King, Marcella Fasulo, Avery Silverstein and Ben Lushing are marketing the shopping center on behalf of the owners.

If an outright sale takes place, it’s expected to fetch around $450 million, sources said.

The Promote first broke the news of the property being up for grabs, while Green Street News first reported the asking price.

Located at 10 Columbus Circle at the busy intersection of Broadway, Central Park West, Eighth Avenue and Central Park South, the property encompasses 351,246 square feet over four retail floors and two below-ground concourse levels.

Sources familiar with the property said ownership’s decision to potentially bring in a new equity investor was driven by strong retail leasing momentum, plus market interest in the opportunity.

Indeed, its tenant roster is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

Whole Foods — the top-grossing Whole Foods in the U.S., no less — is the anchor tenant, occupying 57,957 square feet below the main floor. Other tenants include Equinox, H&M, Williams Sonoma, Aritzia, J.Crew and Per Se.

Aritzia is a newly signed tenant that’s replacing Hugo Boss at the center, announcing in April it would be taking 16,000 square feet lease at the property. Apparel brand Madewell also signed a lease for 6,000 square feet in February.

In addition to Per Se, other eateries include Masa, Bad Roman, Momofuku and We All Gotta Eat.

Sitting pretty with Central Park frontage, the Shops at Columbus Circle has the advantage of constant foot traffic from millions of the city’s residents, office workers and tourists, along with direct access to five subway lines.

Fancy adding it to your portfolio? Bids are due within 45 days, sources said.

Related and Newmark declined to comment. ADIA and Mack couldn’t immediately be reached.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com.