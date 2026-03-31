Blackstone acquired a warehouse campus in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $163.1 million — more than twice what it last sold for 10 years ago — in South Florida’s largest industrial deal so far this year, property records show.

Called Pompano Business Center, the property includes four warehouses, totaling 623,256 square feet, at 1901 and 2009 Northwest 25th Avenue as well as 2510 and 2540 West Copans Road, near the Florida Turnpike. The campus was built in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Each building spans about 150,000 square feet.

The transaction comes out to about $262 a square foot.

The seller, Clarion Partners, purchased the 37-acre asset for $77.3 million in 2016, and will realize a roughly 111 percent gain in the recent sale. The sales price reflects the rise of e-commerce and South Florida’s population growth since the pandemic.

The acquisition comes after Blackstone sold off several industrial properties across South Florida for over $1 billion since late 2024. These transactions included a $160 million sale in Opa-locka to TA Realty, a $331 million sale portfolio deal to Longpoint Partners, a $206 million sale to Elion Partners in Sunrise, and a $121 million sale in Miramar and Dania Beach to Ares Management.

Representatives for Blackstone and Clarion Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.