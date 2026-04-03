Kurv Pays $220M in South Fla.’s Largest Industrial Deal This Year

Real estate firm Kurv Industrial, formerly called Bridge Industrial, paid $220 million for a mostly new distribution center in Pompano Beach, the latest in a string of big industrial sales in South Florida this year.

The transaction breaks down to $122.5 million for two buildings totaling 435,201 square feet at 1260 and 1270 Northeast 48th Street, $93.5 million for a 374,776-square-foot building at 1240 and 1250 Northeast 48th Street, and $4.5 million for a 9,775-square-foot building at 1300 Northeast 48th Street, according to property records.

All three properties, which are part of the East Pompano Industrial Center, sit east of Interstate 95, facing North Dixie Highway. The largest warehouses were completed between 2020 and 2024, with the smallest building dating back to 1994.

Ares Management supplied a $154.9 million acquisition loan. The seller, Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group, purchased the nearly 50-acre site for a combined $25.9 million in 2017.

The recent acquisition follows Blackstone’s $164 million purchase of another industrial campus in Pompano Beach earlier this week. That transaction totaled 623,256 square feet and was South Florida’s largest gross industrial deal this year until Kurv Industrial’s.

The Chicago-based company, which rebranded from Bridge Industrial last month, has been a prolific investor in South Florida. In February, it nabbed a $57 million construction loan to convert an office building in Doral into a warehouse, and it is redeveloping the former headquarters of Ryder in nearby Medley into another industrial property.

Representatives for Kurv Industrial and QuadReal Property Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.