Canadian clothing and accessories brand Aritzia has signed on for more than 16,000 square feet at The Shops at Columbus Circle shopping mall near the southwest corner of Central Park, Commercial Observer has learned.

The shopping complex at 10 Columbus Circle is owned by Related Companies. Newmark’s Ariel Schuster, a longtime adviser to Aritzia, and Jason Wecker brokered the recent deal on behalf of Aritzia.

“We are proud to continue to support Aritzia’s expansion,” Schuster said in a statement. “As Upper West Siders, the Schuster family is especially excited about this Columbus Circle location.”

The accessible luxury retailer also renewed and expanded its 30,000-square-foot lease with GFP Real Estate at 560 Broadway in SoHo earlier this year.

But Aritzia isn’t the only new retailer coming to the Shops at Columbus Circle. Fellow apparel brand Madewell signed a lease to join the shopping center’s retail mix in February, occupying over 6,000 square feet of retail space. Madewell was represented by Newmark’s Steve Merkle.

Brooklyn-based publisher Powerhouse Books is also taking up residence in the shopping hub. The company negotiated a lease on its own behalf in a more than 4,500-square-foot lease signed in February.

“These new leases are part of a broader effort to strengthen the overall tenant mix at The Shops, introducing brands that perform and complement one another,” Esty Ottensoser, vice president of leasing at Related, said in a statement. “We’re focused on creating a retail environment that drives foot traffic, supports our tenants, and serves the Upper West Side community in a meaningful way.”

The lengths of the leases and the landlord brokers were unclear, but Related has represented itself in past deals at the shopping center.

Related also did not disclose the asking rents, but the asking rent for prime retail along the Upper West Side’s Broadway and Columbus Avenue averaged $295 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.