Canadian Fashion Retailer Aritzia Extends SoHo Lease

Aritzia, a Canada-based luxury retailer of women’s clothing and accessories, has renewed its lease with GFP Real Estate at 560 Broadway in Manhattan, soon after opening the SoHo outpost.

GFP declined to provide the square footage covered by the lease renewal, saying only that it was an “expansion.” The Real Deal reported Artizia signed on for 30,000 square feet in 2020.

The landlord also declined to share the asking rent for the space at the corner of Broadway and Prince Street. As of July, asking rent for retail space in SoHo was $481 per square foot, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Additionally, GFP did not provide the length of the lease renewal, calling it only “a long-term lease.”

Aritzia took the SoHo space in 2020 — taking over from shuttered grocer Dean & Deluca — and initially used it for a pop-up store, TRD reported. It opened what it calls a flagship location in the building in November, according to its Instagram page.

Neith Stone, Donna Vogel and Jeffrey Gural represented GFP in-house in the transaction.

“Aritzia’s expansion on 560 Broadway is a testament to the building’s premier corner location and its ability to cater to high-profile retailers,” Stone said in a statement. “Aritzia’s decision to extend and expand its lease shows their faith in SoHo as a thriving retail hub.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s Ariel Schuster and Jason Wecker brokered the deal for Aritzia.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting Aritizia’s growth,” Schuster said. “The SoHo flagship is an absolute masterpiece.”

Other tenants in the six-story, 175,000-square-foot boutique office building from 1884 include shoe store Converse, fintech firm Rho and women’s subscription razor and body-care brand Billie.

