Boggi Milano Opening Third NYC Store in 6K SF at Columbus Circle

Italian menswear brand Boggi Milano’s expansion in the U.S. continues with its third Manhattan lease signing in a matter of months, Commercial Observer has learned.

The clothing store signed a 10-year, 6,000-square-foot lease at The Shops at Columbus Circle, owned by Related Companies, where it will have retail space on two floors when it opens in the summer, according to tenant broker Ripco Real Estate.

Ripco said there was no asking rent in the off-market deal, but the average asking rent across 16 retail corridors in Manhattan was $716 per square foot, according to a third-quarter report by CBRE.

“With stores in 62 countries, the brand continues to bring Italian craftsmanship and sustainable menswear to a global audience,” Ripco’s Ben Sabin, who represented the tenant alongside Richard Skulnik, said in a statement. “This location not only reinforces their commitment to premium fashion but also enhances the luxury offerings at one of New York’s most iconic retail destinations.”

Brian Nitzberg negotiated in-house on behalf of Related, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other brands in the retail and office complex at 10 Columbus Circle, also known as the Deutsche Bank Center, include Hugo Boss, Alo Yoga, J.Crew and Robert Graham.

Boggi Milano signed its first lease in New York City with 1,900 square feet at 115 Mercer Street with an opening date in February, CO reported at the time, followed by an 8,810-square-foot lease at Mitsui Fudosan America’s 527 Madison Avenue almost a month later.

The menswear brand had been working with brokers from Masonre and Atlantic Retail and is now repped by Ripco in its U.S. expansion.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.