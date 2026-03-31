Colliers Hires Former Related Exec Henry Allman as VP in New York

Colliers has hired Henry Allman as a new vice president within its tri-state Manhattan office.

Allman, who began at the brokerage firm this month, joins Colliers from Related Companies, where he was a senior associate of commercial leasing and helped to execute lease transactions across more than 5 million square feet of office space, according to his LinkedIn page and an announcement from Colliers.

In his new role at Colliers, Allman will be part of a team led by Sheena Gohil, head of the brokerage’s tenant advisory council. Allman will focus on office leasing and new business development, as well as form client relationships and “drive transaction activity across the New York market,” Colliers said.

“I am thrilled to join Colliers at such a dynamic moment for the New York office market,” Allman said in a statement. “The firm’s platform, culture and commitment to growth align with how I approach my work and my ambitions, and I look forward to bringing new energy and opportunities to the team.”

During his time at Related, Allman completed office lease transactions with clients such as Meta, Wells Fargo, Google and Truist Bank. He also had a part in developing and launching Lifestyle Office by Related, a “cross-market initiative” that aims to blend high-end hospitality with Class A office space.

Allman was also the youngest intern in Related’s history, according to Colliers, starting as a summer analyst in 2017 and graduating from Texas Christian University in 2019.

“Henry brings a rare combination of institutional experience and entrepreneurial drive to our platform,” John Gallagher, executive managing director at Colliers for the firm’s New York region, said in a statement. “He has closed several high-profile office transactions in the city over the past several years, and his ability to build lasting client relationships while generating new business makes him exactly the kind of talent we are investing in as we continue to grow our Manhattan presence.”

A spokesperson for Related did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.