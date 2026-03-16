Leases   ·   Office Leases

Bank of America to Grow Footprint to 2.4M SF at One Bryant Park

By March 16, 2026 2:10 pm
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The Durst Organization's Jody Durst (top), Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, and One Bryant Park.
The Durst Organization's Jody Durst (top), Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, and One Bryant Park. PHOTOS: Courtesy The Durst Organization; John Lamparski/Getty Images; Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Bank of America is taking over almost the entire 2.44 million-square-foot office tower at One Bryant Park, which it owns in a joint venture with the Durst Organization.

The financial institution will grow from its current roughly 1.8 million square feet to dominate the 55-story tower with 2.4 million square feet on a 20-year term, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The deal leaves only a few small retail tenants as the only companies leasing the building other than Bank of America. 

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Bank of America plans to sublet some of the new space, however, according to Crain’s.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $85.11 per square foot in February, according to a report from CBRE.

“One Bryant Park is a critical hub and cornerstone for our global business,” José Tavarez, president of Bank of America’s New York City operations, said in a statement. “This historic investment underscores our commitment to driving growth, creating economic opportunity, and supporting the communities that make New York City thrive.”

Durst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban represented Durst in-house, while Bank of America was represented by Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander and Taylor Callaghan of CBRE.

The bank has built a strong presence in the Midtown area, also leasing upward of 386,000 square feet at Two Bryant Park, or 1100 Avenue of the Americas, and 127,000 square feet at the Grace Building, also known as 1114 Avenue of the Americas, in 2018.

Retail tenants that will remain in the building include Verizon, Starbucks and sushi restaurant Momoya, which just signed a 5,000-square-foot lease in February 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

José Tavarez, Nora Caliban, One Bryant Park, Robert Alexander, Rocco Romeo, Ryan Alexander, Taylor Callaghan, Tom Bow, Bank of America, CBRE, Durst Organization
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