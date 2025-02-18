Momoya Team Opening New 5K-SF Japanese Restaurant at One Bryant Park

The team behind sushi spot Momoya will be opening a new Japanese eatery at the Durst Organization’s One Bryant Park, the building’s owner announced.

The Momoya restaurant company signed a 15-year, 5,000-square-foot lease at One Bryant Park, according to Durst.

The ground-floor space at the base of what’s also known as the Bank of America Tower will be home to a new, unnamed Japanese restaurant by Momoya that will feature indoor and outdoor seating and is expected to open later this year.

Asking rent was not provided, however, the average asking rent in the nearby retail corridor of Fifth Avenue between 42nd to 59th Streets was $633 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to CBRE data.

“We’re thrilled to bring our new project to One Bryant Park,” KwangHo Lee, president of Momoya, said in a statement. “Given the architectural distinction and substantial commercial potential of the location, we are aiming to create a premier Japanese restaurant and landmark dining destination in New York City.”

While details of the new eatery weren’t solidified yet, Lee told Cititour in November that he was gearing up to open a restaurant across from Bryant Park that will be a “combination of fine dining and also a public sushi restaurant. So, two restaurants in one space.”

Lee operates three Momoya restaurants in New York City on the Upper West Side, in Chelsea and in SoHo. He also owns the 12-seat Japanese eatery Kappo Sono in Union Square and the takeout sushi chain Happy Tuna.

“For the first time since we opened One Bryant Park, the spectacular restaurant space at the base of the building became available last year,” Jody Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in the statement. “When we met the team behind Momoya, we knew their vision would be a perfect fit for the Bryant Park neighborhood, one of the most in-demand office and travel destinations in New York City.”

Durst was represented in-house by Thomas Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban. Christopher Owles of Sinvin Real Estate handled it for Momoya. The Durst brokers declined to comment, while Owles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Completed in 2010, One Bryant Park is a 55-story, 100-percent leased skyscraper.

Retail tenants at the Bank of America Tower include Verizon, Starbucks and Burger & Lobster. Corporate tenants include the building’s namesake Bank of America, law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Merrill Lynch.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.