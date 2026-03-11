Adam Shane’s Yoga Joint to Open Manhattan and Brooklyn Locations

A former Barry’s executive is bringing his heated yoga concept to two New York City boroughs after signing a lease in Brooklyn and another in Manhattan.

Adam Shane is opening two Yoga Joint locations: one at Williams Equities’ 470 Park Avenue South spanning 6,381 square feet and one at Schmool Baumhorn’s 267 Kent Avenue, which will be 4,975 square feet, according to the national yoga brand.

Asking rents and the lengths of the leases were not disclosed, but the average retail asking rent for the immediate vicinity within a quarter mile radius was $149 per square foot, according to real-time data from CoStar.

“Since acquiring the building at the beginning of 2025, we’ve focused on repositioning 470 Park Avenue South as a premier office location,” Michael Cohen, who represented Williams Equities in-house in the deal, said in a statement. “Yoga Joint elevates the building’s existing amenities and enhances tenants’ daily experience by meeting the increasing demand for easily accessible wellness offerings.”

Cohen worked alongside Williams Equities’ Andrew Roos and Robert Getreu, as well as Colliers’ Thomas Citron and Adam Moss. The 470 Park Avenue South lease closed in December.

Peter Levine of Charter Realty represented Yoga Joint in both deals, while Richard Babeck of Tri State Commercial Realty negotiated on behalf of Baumhorn on the Brooklyn lease.

Levine and Babeck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Yoga Joint has built something incredibly special in South Florida with its unique and highly effective FIIT + Flow duality,” Shane said in a statement. “Whether you come in for yoga or strength training, you’re stepping into an inspiring community with a top-of-the-line infrared heat system and an elevated studio experience designed for New York’s yoga and fitness enthusiasts alike.”

Shane founded the yoga company in South Florida in 2010, later taking it national. Previously, he was chief development officer and executive vice president of operations at fitness chain Barry’s.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.