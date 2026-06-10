Coworking Firm the Malin Signs 19K-SF Lease at 10 Astor Place

A hospitality-focused coworking firm is setting up shop in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Malin signed a 15-year lease for 19,400 square feet on the entire fifth floor of GFP Real Estate’s 10 Astor Place. The new site three blocks east of Washington Square Park will be the firm’s fifth location in Manhattan following its 2021 launch at 32 Mercer Street in SoHo, according to the landlord.

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GFP declined to provide asking rent for the building, but the average office asking rent in Midtown South was $86.38 per square foot in May, according to a report from CBRE.

“We were drawn to The Malin because of the quality of their product and the thoughtfulness of their design,” GFP’s Neith Stone, who represented the landlord in-house alongside David Kaye, said in a statement. “They create exceptional environments for today’s office users, and their commitment to hospitality aligns perfectly with our vision for the building. Their decision to commit to Astor Place long term speaks to both the enduring appeal of NoHo and the caliber of tenant we’re proud to welcome.”

John Mears of Rue, who represented the tenant in the transaction, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The building’s character, location and accessibility made it an ideal fit for our next New York location,” Ciarán McGuigan, founder and CEO of the Malin, said in a statement.

Overall, the workspace in the building from 1910 will be the Malin’s eighth New York City location, with the most recent deal being a 15,000-square-foot lease at United American Land’s 57 Court Street in Brooklyn Heights in November 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.