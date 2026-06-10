Dynasty Equity, an international investment firm focused on the sports world, is kicking its New York City headquarters over to Rudin’s 560 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dynasty, which primarily invests in sports franchises, leagues and media businesses, inked a 9,910-square-foot lease on part of the sixth floor of the 22-story Midtown office tower at the corner of East 50th Street and Lexington, just two blocks east of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to the landlord.

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The deal represents a relocation for Dynasty, which will leave its current HQ about two blocks away at 280 Park Avenue.

“We are pleased to welcome Dynasty Equity to 560 Lexington,” Kevin Daly, vice president of commercial leasing at Rudin, said in a statement. “This lease is a reflection of the momentum throughout the market, and specifically the tremendous demand we’ve experienced for our prebuilt spaces and new amenity suite at the building.”

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.15 per square foot in May, according to the latest report from Colliers.

Daly represented Rudin in-house in the deal alongside Peter Turchin, Brett Shannon, Eric Deutsch, Jacob Rosenthal and Lauren Levy from CBRE. Newmark’s Neil Goldmacher, Brian Goldman and Cooper Weisman represented Dynasty Equity. Newmark declined to comment.

Built in the 1980s, 560 Lexington Avenue’s amenity space was recently renovated and now features a multipurpose conference room, a private meeting room, a lounge and an indoor and outdoor terrace with food and beverage options.

Some of the building’s other tenants include investment firm Ally Bridge Group, hedge fund SummitTX Capital, and financial services platform Marex.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.