New Thai Restaurant to Open in 11K SF at 321 West 51st Street

One thing New York City doesn’t lack is a place to eat, and now there’s a new Thai restaurant from the restaurateurs behind Greenwich Village favorite Pranakhon coming to Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

SG Thai, the hospitality group behind Pranakhon, located at 88 University Place near Union Square, will open a new eatery at Nicole Franques’s 321 West 51st Street.

The lease was signed in late May and spans a total of 11,000 square feet, including 6,000 square feet on the ground level and 5,000 square feet of basement space, according to Desi Avidane and Ben Biberaj from IPRG, who represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal. The lease covers a period of 15 years, with an asking rent of $37,500 per month.

“Ownership is a longtime mom-and-pop landlord currently preparing the building for sale, and this transaction represents another strong indicator of the continued momentum throughout the Hell’s Kitchen and Theatre District corridor,” Avidane said. “Securing a long-term lease with an established and growing hospitality operator significantly strengthened the positioning of the asset.”

SG Thai did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The group also operates Japanese restaurant Sozai at 19 West 45th Street, Thai eatery Dagg Thai at 10 East 39th Street, and another Thai restaurant One More Charm at 236 Seventh Avenue in Brooklyn.

The restaurant space at 321 West 51st Street was on the market for less than two months before the new lease was signed, Avidane said. The new Thai restaurant will replace Japanese eatery Ippudo at the building between Eighth and Ninth avenues.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.