AI Platform Order.co Signs 12K-SF Sublease at 11 East 26th Street

Activate Consulting has signed a sublease deal to hand out half of the additional space it signed for at 11 East 26th Street in September, Commercial Observer has learned.

After doubling its footprint to 24,144 square feet at the NoMad office building in September, the business consulting firm finalized an off-market deal to sublease 12,134 square feet of that space to artificial intelligence-driven procurement platform Order.co, according to brokers on the deal.

The length of the sublease was not disclosed, but asking rent in the Rockrose Development-owned building is $145 per square foot, Savitt Partners’ Elliot Zelinger told CO.

Order.co will relocate from its current offices at 156 Fifth Avenue, about six blocks south of its future home on East 26th Street.

“It’s on Madison Square Park and the building has some of the best amenities in the city,” said Zelinger, who represented the subtenant in the deal. “Both companies are growing and flourishing.”

Sam Stein of the Kaufman Organization and William Cohen at Newmark represented Activate and the landlord. Stein and Cohen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the 22-story building between Madison and Fifth avenues include lighting manufacturing company Lutron Electronics, which took 12,074 square feet in October, and private equity firm Warren Equity Partners, which leased 24,199 square feet in June 2025.

