Office Leases

Lutron Electronics Inks 12K-SF Office Deal at 11 East 26th Street

By October 22, 2025 3:34 pm
Newmark's William Cohen (top) and Ariel Harwood (bottom), and a conference room in 11 East 26th Street.
PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark

Lighting manufacturing company Lutron Electronics is opening an office in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lutron, which designs and manufactures light management systems for residential and commercial properties, signed an 11-year lease for 12,074 square feet on the entire 21st floor of Rockrose Development’s 11 East 26th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $160 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation and expansion for Lutron, though it’s unclear which address the company is relocating from. Lutron has three other offices and showrooms in New York City at 3 East 28th Street, 979 Third Avenue and 1 Penn Plaza, according to its website.

Binswanger’s Brooke Oldt brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark’s Billy Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the landlord. Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Lutron, Rockrose and Binswanger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The remaining 31,000 square feet of office space at Rockrose’s building overlooking Madison Square Park covers four floors with an asking rent of $115 per square foot, according to the source.

Lutron, which was founded in 1961, will join several other tenants at 11 East 26th Street, including private equity firm Warren Equity Partners, money-managing hedge fund Suvretta Capital Management, consulting firm Activate Consulting, global alternative credit asset manager Reckoner Capital Management, investment management firm Holocene Advisors and financial services firm Jump Trading.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

