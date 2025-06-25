There’s no place like home, and for private equity firm Warren Equity Partners, home will soon be by Madison Square Park.

The company is moving its New York City office to the Rockrose-owned 11 East 26th Street, taking over 24,199 square feet across the entire 19th and 20th floors of the building, Commercial Observer has learned.

It is unclear when Warren will make the move from its current office, which is listed on the company website as 251 Park Avenue South. Asking rent was $145 per square foot and the length of the lease is for 13 years and five months, a source close to the deal told CO. Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ben Friedland, Gary Davies, and Owen Reda from CBRE represented the tenant in the deal. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Newmark’s William Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the landlord. Newmark declined to comment on the lease.

11 East 26th Street is a 21-story boutique office building in NoMad with a full-floor amenity suite featuring a private lounge, a grab-and-go kitchen, a fitness center and whiskey lockers. Other tenants at 11 East 26th Street include hedge fund Suvretta Capital Management, asset manager Reckoner Capital, and medical equipment manufacturer Butterfly Network.

