Activate Consulting Doubles Its NoMad Footprint

Activate Consulting is doubling the size of its office at 11 East 26th Street in NoMad — where it enjoys sweeping views of Madison Square Park — to 24,166 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

The early renewal of the company’s 12,072 square feet on the building’s 18th floor is now joined by an equal amount of space one floor below.

The 11-year renewal was inked at an asking rent of $150 per square foot.

The tenant was represented by Sam Stein of the Kaufman Organization.

The Rockrose Development ownership was repped by Newmark’s Billy Cohen and Ariel Harwood.

The 22-story boutique building recently underwent an extensive renovation along with the neighboring 15 East 26th Street, creating a two-building complex that includes the commingling of the buildings’ lobbies.

The building, which overlooks the park, will soon open its beautifully appointed roof terrace. The new 2nd Floor Amenity Club, including a private tenant lounge, an amenity bar, a fitness center with locker rooms and even special lockers for storing bottles of fine whiskey, are already open to the building’s tenants.

This year, the transformed building has already signed deals totaling 72,602 square feet. Other tenants in the building include Warren Equity Partners, Suvretta Capital Management, Reckoner Capital Management, radio station Mega 97.9, medical equipment manufacturer Butterfly Network, credit intelligence and data research company Octus, Ford Models, and The Mount Sinai Integrative Sleep Center.

According to industry sources, the still-available tower floors include a 12,000-square-foot prebuilt suite on the 12th floor, while floors 13 and 21 are currently still being finished.

There is also a block of 125,600 square feet covering the fourth through seventh floors that is available with an asking rent in the high $90s per square foot.

San Francisco-based Activate signed its original deal in April 2019 when the asking rent was $79 per square foot, as Commercial Observer previously reported. At the time, the company had been at 156 Fifth Avenue for over seven years, and sought to remain in the neighborhood. It relocated right before the pandemic.